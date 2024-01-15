ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To Life! is partnering with The College of Saint Rose Athletics for the 2024 Hoops4Hope basketball game being held on January 27. Doors open at noon, with tip-offs set for 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

To Life! is an organization supporting breast cancer survivors and their families in the Greater Capital Region free of charge. The game’s proceeds go toward To Life!’s mission.

Eileen Howe Bird, Executive Director of To Life!, says “Breast cancer has impacted many lives within the College of Saint Rose athletic community and beyond. We look forward to recognizing the survivor/thriver community and celebrating survivorship.”

Festivities at the game include face painting, a DJ, and raffles. The game, sponsored and presented by Graypoint, will take place at the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium on the College of Saint Rose campus. The suggested donation is $10 per person or $25 per family, payable at the door.