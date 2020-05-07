St. Peter’s nurses light candles for National Nurses Month, coronavirus solidarity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nurses and staff from St. Peter’s Hospital celebrated National Nurses Month with a candle lighting ceremony.
They gathered at 8 p.m. outside two St. Peter’s campuses — St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany and Samaritan Hospital in Troy.
As well as celebrating nursing month, the ceremony was also a sign of solidarity against the coronavirus. While maintaining proper social distancing and wearing masks, nurses and other staff passed a flame from colleague to colleague.
“COVID-19 has most certainly changed each and every one of us and the healthcare system of the world, and I’m confident that, in the end, it’s going to be for the better.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony, everyone joined together to sing “Be a Light.” The song was recently released by country artist Thomas Rhett to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
