St. Peter’s hospitals not allowing visitors from Greater NYC-area

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Visitors from the Greater New York City area will not be allowed in any facilities affiliated with St. Peter’s Health Partners.

The new policy took effect immediately on Thursday.

According to SPHP, the update to visitation guidelines is a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an attempt to reduce patients’ exposure to the virus.

“Given the prevalence of COVID-19 in the Greater NYC area, effective immediately, any individuals presenting for patient care at a SPHP facility from this affected area will be considered a patient under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19. This includes the five boroughs of NYC, Long Island counties, and the counties of Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester.” St. Peter’s Health Partners

No exceptions will be made to the policy, including support persons for mothers in labor and delivery. Screeners will be asking visitors for county of residency and confirming with driver license zip code.

SPHP has already eliminated all visitors to its facilities with few exceptions. For those not from the Greater NYC area, some exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances.

Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for:

Children admitted to the hospital

Maternity units

Patients receiving end-of-life care

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:

18 or older

Either an immediate family member, power of attorney, guardian or patient representative

Healthy with no symptoms or illness including respiratory or fever

