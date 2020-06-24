St. Peter’s Hospital receives face shields from Kia

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Hospital received hundreds of face shields on Tuesday thanks to a car manufacturer and local dealership.

The hospital received 500 face shields from the Kia Motors manufacturer plant in West Point, Ga.

Destination Kia in the Capital Region is one of the top dealerships in the country. They were able to get the face shields to the hospital.

St. Peter’s said more than $450,000 worth of personal protective equipment has been donated to the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

