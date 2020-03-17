St. Peter’s Health Partners restricting all hospital visitors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Health Partners is restricting visitors at all affiliated facilities with few exceptions due to the coronavirus.

Effective immediately, there will be no visitors allowed in facilities, including St. Peter’s Hospital, Samaritan Hospital, Samaritan Hospital – Albany Memorial Campus, Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, and Burdett Birth Center.

Some exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances.

Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for:

Children admitted to the hospital

Maternity units

Patients receiving end-of-life care

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:

18 or older

Either an immediate family member, power of attorney, guardian or patient representative

Healthy with no symptoms or illness including respiratory or fever

As part of the guidelines, all patients and approved visitors to all hospitals will be briefly interviewed at hospital entrances. At acute care facilities, access remains restricted to the emergency department, valet, and main entrances. These are the only entrances approved visitors are allowed to use.

Anyone who exhibits signs of fever and/or respiratory symptoms, have had close contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 or has a positive case of the virus, or has traveled to areas with outbreaks in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter.

Patients with respiratory symptoms will be masked and sent to the Emergency Department if medical attention is necessary.

