St. Peter’s Health Partners ending visitation due to increasing COVID cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There will be no visitation in St. Peter’s Health Partners hospitals due to increasing positive COVID-19 cases. The no visitation police goes into effect Saturday, November 7.

SPHP said restricting visitation “helps us to ensure we are providing the best care, while keeping our patients, their loved ones, our staff, and the community as safe as possible.”

A few compassionate exemptions will be allowed on a case-by-case basis. They include:

Children admitted to the hospital

Maternity units

Patients or residents receiving end-of-life care

Patients with special needs

Compassionate exemptions will be limited to one per patient. They must:

Be 18 years or older. Individuals age 70 or older are NOT encouraged to be a support person due to increased risk of COVID-19 infection.

Only permitted if screening guidelines are met (e.g., no temperature, no symptoms, no pending COVID-19 test, no recent exposure)

Must be masked at all times while on hospital grounds.

Must remain in patient’s room except for entrance and exit from hospital

The no visitation police will be enforced at St. Peter’s Hospital, Samaritan Hospital, Samaritan Hospital – Albany Memorial Campus, Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, Burdett Birth Center, nursing homes and Eddy Senior Living communities.

Support persons will be briefly interviewed upon arrival. At SPHP’s facilities, access remains restricted to the emergency department, valet and main entrances, and support persons may only use these entrances to access facilities.

