St. Mary’s Hospital to resume elective surgeries and outpatient procedures

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Mary’s Hospital has received approval from the Governor’s Office and the NYS Department of Health to resume elective surgeries.

St. Mary’s says they worked with the State to determine if its level of preparedness meets or exceeds NYSDOH requirements to manage a possible future surge of COVID-19 patients while resuming its outpatient elective surgery program.

The Hospital says they plant to resume elective surgeries in a phased approach that at first focuses on outpatient surgeries only that will not result in an inpatient or sub-acute hospital stay. St. Mary’s says they will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 elective surgery benchmarks in the hospital and community to ensure adherence to the NYSDOH’s guidelines.

St. Mary’s says their first commitment continues to be focused on patient’s, resident’s and associate’s safety and ensuring continued readiness to respond effectively to this COVID-19 challenge. Patients can feel confident that St. Mary’s will continue to keep in place strict safeguards to protect patients, residents and staff. These strict safeguards include:

Safety measures that are the result of strict adherence to CDC guidance

Screening all employees/visitors for COVID-19 upon entry before they arrive at our facilities each day

Screening and COVID testing patients prior to their scheduled surgery

Thorough cleaning and disinfection of our facilities

Highly restrictive visitation policy

Engineering controls to further improve the safety of our surgical services

Contacting patients before they arrive to minimize wait times to best prepare them for their brief outpatient stay

Appropriate stockpiles of PPE, medications and other supplies

St. Mary’s says as they reopen elective outpatient surgical services, they will continue to strictly apply these key safeguards going even further than the normal, exacting standards expected from St. Mary’s Healthcare. These efforts are in place to ensure that patients seek care when they are sick, as well as, get the surgery they need without delay.

