St. Mary’s Hospital accepting downstate coronavirus patients

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region hospitals have started to accept downstate patients, who have suspected cases of the coronavirus. Albany Medical Center has taken in 20 New York City patients, and now, St. Mary’s Hospital is stepping up to help out as well.

“We accepted four from New York City, and it was a smooth transfer,” Dr. Steven Schneider, Pres. and CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital, said. “This is a public health crisis, and the definition of community enlarges in the midst of a public health crisis that we’re going through now. So we are part of the community beyond the Filmont Region, beyond the Capital Region, we are part of the New York community.”

The New York State Health Commissioner said on Friday that “several dozen” COVID-19 patients have been transferred upstate. As of Friday, Capital Region hospitals have taken in 38 transferred patients.

The state is making the transfers to prevent New York City hospitals from hitting capacity.

