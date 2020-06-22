St. Mary’s Healthcare welcomes limited visitation once again

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After months of having no visitors in hospitals because of the coronavirus pandemic, St. Mary’s Healthcare opened its doors for limited visitation on Monday.

As a result of the decline of confirmed cases and related hospitalizations in the region, St. Mary’s Healthcare decided to resume visitation. Visitors will be allowed every day from 1 p.m to 5 p.m. at the Guy Park Hospital location and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Acute Rehabilitation Unit on the Memorial Campus.

St Mary’s Hospital also released a list of guidelines to protect the health of their staff, patients and residents.

Visitors are limited to one person at a time. They are limited to no more than four hours per day per patient. All visitors must be older than 18 years of age.

Visitors must undergo symptom and temperature checks upon entering the facility. They may not be present during procedures and recovery rooms except for pediatrics, childbirth, and patients with disabilities.

Visitors who fail to wear a face mask and other personal protective equipment will be asked to leave the facility immediately.

St. Mary’s will be keeping a record of names and contact information for visitors, the date(s) of their visits, and the name of the patient(s) visited.

They will continue to offer other forms of communication such as telephone and virtual methods, including an iPAD to Facetime or Skype with family members to meet the needs of their patients and residents.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES