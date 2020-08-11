St. Kateri prepares to reopen in the fall

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish School in Niskayuna has submitted its reopening plan and is ready to welcome students back in its doors.

The school is offering a five-day program from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with before and after school care. St. Kateri said it is willing to work with families on remote options for the fall.

The school also has a plan in place to go back to remote learning if someone in the building contracts the coronavirus. Principal Tosha Grimmer said they will be following new guidelines in the classroom to keep everyone safe.

“We worked out some systems to make sure the children will have social distancing with the use of individual desk barriers and other barriers on their desk,” she said. “Children will be wearing masks for part of the day, but we will be having a lot of masks breaks.”

A representative from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany said they have seen an increase in enrollment at Catholic schools as families seek out educational alternatives during the COVID-19 crisis.

