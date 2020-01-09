St. Francis Chapel closing its doors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Francis Chapel on Wolf Road is closing its doors after 50 years.
The chapel was located inside the Wolf Road Shopper’s Park and was operated by the Franciscan Friars. It first opened at the Northway Mall in Colonie in 1970 before moving to its current location in 1998.
Officials said those who worshiped at the chapel can go to several other parishes in the area, including Christ Our Light in Loudonville.
The chapel will permanently close on June 30.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany issued the following statement about the closing:
“We are so grateful to the Franciscan Friars for their many years of ministry at St. Francis Chapel on Wolf Road. Although we are sorry to see the Wolf Road ministry end, we are happy to receive the people who regularly worship there into our local parishes. We will be looking at ways to expand the availability of the sacraments in our neighboring parishes in order to fill any void this closure might create. Christ Our Light parish in Loudonville is less than two miles from St. Francis Chapel and would provide a welcome home to those who will be looking for a new place to attend Mass or go to the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
“We are especially grateful that the Franciscan Friars will continue their ministry at Siena College and look forward to the ongoing presence of the Friars in our Diocese for many years to come.”