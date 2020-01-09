St. Francis Chapel closing its doors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Francis Chapel on Wolf Road is closing its doors after 50 years.

The chapel was located inside the Wolf Road Shopper’s Park and was operated by the Franciscan Friars. It first opened at the Northway Mall in Colonie in 1970 before moving to its current location in 1998.

Officials said those who worshiped at the chapel can go to several other parishes in the area, including Christ Our Light in Loudonville.

The chapel will permanently close on June 30.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany issued the following statement about the closing: