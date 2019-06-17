St. Clare’s pensioners to rally at the Capitol, hoping to catch governor’s attention

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former St. Clare’s employees will head to the New York State Capitol Monday, hoping to bring their pension fight to the governor’s attention, just days from the end of the legislative session.

Pensioners plan to fill the hallways outside the governor’s office. For the past several months pensioners have garnered support from local lawmakers and even the Albany Diocese. However, they’ve received no word from the governor.

The rally is scheduled for Monday at noon. NEWS10 ABC has been following the story from the beginning and will have a crew at Monday’s rally.