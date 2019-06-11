Sports betting one step closer to becoming reality in Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Gaming Commission finalized and approved sports betting regulations on Monday, paving the way for legal sports wagering to become a reality.
Four casinos across upstate New York have been selected to offer sports betting, including Rivers Casino in Schenectady.
Rivers Casino is currently constructing a $2.2 million sports viewing and betting area, which is expected to be completed by July. They hope to begin accepting bets by football season this fall.
The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Prevention released a statement to NEWS10 ABC:
“New York State continues to add new treatment locations and other resources to increase access to assistance for problem gambling, as well as awareness of where individuals can go to receive help. OASAS remains fully committed to preventing problem gambling through education and other initiatives, and providing quality services to anyone dealing with the effects of a gambling addiction.”