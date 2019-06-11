Sports betting one step closer to becoming reality in Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Gaming Commission finalized and approved sports betting regulations on Monday, paving the way for legal sports wagering to become a reality.

Four casinos across upstate New York have been selected to offer sports betting, including Rivers Casino in Schenectady.

Rivers Casino is currently constructing a $2.2 million sports viewing and betting area, which is expected to be completed by July. They hope to begin accepting bets by football season this fall.

The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Prevention released a statement to NEWS10 ABC: