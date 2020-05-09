SPHP facilities to perform elective surgeries again

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Health Partners was given a waiver to start performing elective surgeries at their hospitals.
Starting Tuesday, May 12, elective surgeries can be performed at both St. Peter’s Hospital and Samaritan Hospital. The hospitals shut down elective surgeries on March 23.
Alan Sanders, the Chief Medical Officer at SPHP, said this shows how following social distancing did not overwhelm their hospitals and allowed them to return to some sort of normalcy.
“It’s really wonderful how few patients are coming in every day to be admitted and how many are actually going home,” he said.
There will be several new procedures that will be taken before someone has their surgery, including being tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their scheduled surgery.
