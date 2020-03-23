Spectrum TV customers to get free access to EPIX, SHOWTIME

STAMFORD, Conn. (NEWS10) – Starting Monday, Spectrum TV users will have access to two more sources of entertainment.

Charter Communications, Inc. said it will provide SHOWTIME and EPIX premium channels at no additional charge to customers who are not currently subscribed starting Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 19.

“We hope that by expanding these programming options it will provide even more hours of entertainment for our customers in these challenging times,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter. “The highly-popular original entertainment programming and movies on these networks will be of great interest to a large cross-section of our customers.”