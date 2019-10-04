Spectrum TV and internet prices are on the rise

(NEWS10) — Heads up to Spectrum customers, rates could be on the rise very soon.

According to High Speed Experts, internet-only services will rise from $65.99 to $69.99. TV and phone packages will increase by $9.50.

The broadcast TV surcharge will increase and the cost of digital receivers is also going up.

This is the first change in the package price of Spectrum TV Select, Silver and Gold plans since they were introduced in late 2016

Not every customer will see their rates go up, and the price changes should not affect promotional prices.

Spectrum told NEWS10 ABC sister station WROC News 8 in a statement that “The broadcast TV surcharge reflects the continually and rapidly rising cost of local broadcast channels.”

According to High Speed Experts, the rate increase is not outside the norm for the industry.

“Nobody likes a price increase,” said John Busby, managing director of High Speed Experts. “But in the context of what we’re seeing against other providers like Comcast and Spectrum, Spectrum provides lower prices.”