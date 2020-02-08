Weather Tools

Spectrum service restored in the Capital Region

Local

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spectrum service has been restored to customers around the Capital Region following a massive outage in the Northeast.

Several Spectrum customers around the Capital Region experienced service issues Saturday afternoon due to “fiber optic damage” according to the company.

