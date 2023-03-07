ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 9, Special Olympics New York athletes and volunteers will visit Applebee’s restaurants across New York to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. Volunteers include representatives from law enforcement, coaches, family members, and Unified Sports programs.

Participating locations in the Capital Region are:

Applebee’s – 255 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY, 12804

Applebee’s – 594 North Greenbush Road, Rensselaer, NY, 12144

Applebee’s – 2400 Cambridge Road, Schenectady, NY, 12304

Applebee’s – 3 Lowe’s Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866

Applebee’s – 291 Route 9W, Glenmont, NY, 12077

Applebee’s – 555 Troy-Schenectady Road, Latham, NY, 12110

Applebee’s – 268 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY, 12302

The fundraisers will run from 5 to 9 p.m. All donations will directly support Special Olympics NY athletes.