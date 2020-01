WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet City Council will hold a special council meeting tomorrow at noon on the third floor of City Hall.

According to their website, the Watervliet City Council’s regular meetings take place at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month at the Watervliet Senior Citizen Center. Regular meetings were scheduled for January 2, January 16, and February 6.

The City Council did not publicize a specific reason for the January 22 meeting.