Special edition of signature cider benefits local LGBT community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local cidery is showing its Pride colors with a new label for their signature cider.

The move coincides with the 50th year of the Stonewall Riots that kicked off the LGBT rights movement.

Nine Pin partnered with Out Hudson, a non-profit outreach program that helps members of the LGBTQ community in Columbia County improve their quality of life.

They have already sold out of their first bath of rainbow colored cans and are out with a new one. For each four-pack sold, $1 goes to Out Hudson.

You can buy the special edition cans at Nine Pin’s tasting room on Broadway or in selected stores in Hudson.

