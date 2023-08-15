SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of State Street and Brandywine Avenue, and at the same time got a call regarding a car crashing into Star Liquor on State Street. One person was arrested after fleeing the scene of the crash, according to Schenectady Police.

On Monday, around 2:46 p.m., the Schenectady Police Department got a call regarding a crash at the intersection of State Street and Brandywine Avenue. At the same time, they received a call regarding a car crashing into Star Liquor, located at 1142 State Street.

Police say witnesses at the scene reported seeing the driver flee the scene on foot. The driver, identified as Karam Lulu (30, Schenectady), was found quickly after and taken into custody.

Through an investigation, police say they found Lulu was involved in both reported crashes. He was treated on scene for injuries.

Images from liquor store crash

Charges:

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Multiple traffic violations

Lulu was taken to Ellis Hospital for further treatment and was released on appearance tickets. No one else was injured during the crashes.