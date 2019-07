SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SPAC announced it will taking extra safety precautions as temperatures are expected to be above 90 degrees this weekend.

SPAC says it will be setting up misting tents near the Route 50 foot bridge inside the venue at Heart on Sunday.

It will also allow guests to bring as many factory sealed plastic water bottles into the amphitheater.

SPAC says it will also have free water at three guest services tents throughout the venue.