SPAC Dance Residency Program educates beyond the dance floor

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From the desk to the dance floor, Saratoga Performing Arts Dance Residency program is teaching over 500 kids from seven different schools the Rock N’ Roll Revolution.

This time around they stopped at Waterford-Halfmoon Elementary, where students learn not only the moves, but also the history of specific artists from the 1930s-1980s.

“We talk about Elvis Presley, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Beatles, Journey, Tina turner and basically getting them to learn about a different time and culture in our history,” SPAC’s Senior Director of Education, Dennis Moench, said. “So it’s a cool and an eye-opening experience for them on many levels.”

The goal is to have students positively come out of their shells through dance.

“Increased confidence, self-esteem and a desire to achieve success not just here in our classroom but in other areas of learning,” Moench said.

To help become comfortable in that type of setting, there’s nothing like getting the faculty and staff involved.

“They find a new love of dance that they may have never had before,” Moench said. “A lot of the teachers may not have had a lot of training and they’re here on the stage in front of our students performing.”