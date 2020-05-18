SPAC cancels 2020 Classical Season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center is canceling its 2020 Classical Season due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Classical Season includes performances from the New York City Ballet, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. It is the first time in SPAC’s 53-year history that the season has been canceled.

SPAC’s president and CEO said it would be impossible to keep both artists and the community safe even with the park setting.

Ticket holders can visit SPAC’s website for more information on options to donate, receive a credit, or request a refund for performances.

