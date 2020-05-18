Live Now
Tune in to the livestream of Connecticut’s coronavirus Town Hall!

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

SPAC cancels 2020 Classical Season

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center is canceling its 2020 Classical Season due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Classical Season includes performances from the New York City Ballet, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. It is the first time in SPAC’s 53-year history that the season has been canceled.

SPAC’s president and CEO said it would be impossible to keep both artists and the community safe even with the park setting.

Ticket holders can visit SPAC’s website for more information on options to donate, receive a credit, or request a refund for performances.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak