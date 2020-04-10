Southwestern Vermont Medical Center seeking PPE from community

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is asking for help from the community to get donations for personal protective equipment.
A representative, who oversees the hospital’s PPE supply, said they are in urgent need of N95 masks, nitrile gloves in all sizes, and home sewn masks and surgical caps.
So far, 300 home sewn cotton masks have been donated, but the hospital needs 1,000 more.
Anyone interested in donating can call 802-447-5600.
