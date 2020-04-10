Southwestern Vermont Medical Center seeking PPE from community

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Nassau County police lead a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, Tyvek suits and antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic at Eisenhower Park on March 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is asking for help from the community to get donations for personal protective equipment.

A representative, who oversees the hospital’s PPE supply, said they are in urgent need of N95 masks, nitrile gloves in all sizes, and home sewn masks and surgical caps.

So far, 300 home sewn cotton masks have been donated, but the hospital needs 1,000 more.

Anyone interested in donating can call 802-447-5600.

LATEST STORIES: