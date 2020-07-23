South Troy roadway construction begins

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden on Thursday announced the start of construction on the South Troy Industrial Park Road project, a new, 1.3-mile traffic route that redirects heavy trucks away from residential neighborhoods.

Planned for decades, the roadway will improve the quality of life in South Troy and South Central neighborhoods by opening up Troy’s waterfront for future development and economic growth.

“Large trucks and construction vehicles using narrow city streets remains a major concern for the City and its residents,” Madden says. “We are thrilled to officially begin construction on the long-awaited South Troy Industrial Park Road.”

The project creates a new route along the Hudson that will address safety concerns, support local jobs, expand the local tax base, and grant improved public access to the river. The project “unlocks” parcels of space along the waterfront that have long been vacant.

The city has not yet released specific information about possible road closures, changing traffic patterns, or modified parking options.

Construction will be completed in two phases. The first includes improving roads, installing sidewalks, curbs, drainage, lighting, and water and sewer infrastructure, plus building new road on Main Street and East Industrial Parkway, north to Monroe Street. Phase one construction is scheduled to be completed in December.

