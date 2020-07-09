South Troy Pool passes final construction inspection

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Troy Pool, which has been closed for nearly four years, has been given clearance to reopen.

The city received final construction approval Thursday morning. When it does open, the pool will be available to city residents free of charge.

The mayor’s office said necessary safety plans are being finalized. As of Wednesday, they were still in the process of hiring employees for the facility.

