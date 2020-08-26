South Troy Pool closing for season Aug. 29

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Troy Pool will be closing for the season on Saturday.

The newly renovated pool reopened on July 18 after being closed for several years for the renovations.

2020 marked 60 years since the pool facilities debuted in July 1960.

