ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has shut down the southbound lane of South Pearl Street between First and Second Avenues. The closure will allow the Albany Water Department to investigate a sinkhole that was discovered a few weeks ago.

Workers from the AWD have been exploring the area and running cameras through the pipes and excavation of the road will begin on Monday. The lane was closed early due to incoming snow that is expected on Sunday that will continue into Monday.