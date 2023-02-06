SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South High Marathon Dance (SHMD) is celebrating its 46th annual dance fundraiser March 3 and 4. The school recently announced its beneficiaries for this event.

SHMD is a student driven event that raises money for individuals, families and organizations in need of financial assistance. In the event’s 45 year history, it has raised over 9.9 million dollars for more than 619 beneficiaries. After review, the student committee has selected the following beneficiaries.

The families of Tayton Bowen, Donald Crandall, Crue Duswalt, Kathleen Evarts, Hunter George, Christopher Goodness, Grace Netti, Gabrielle Potter, Aiden Rodriguez, Randy Strong, Shane Walsh and Megan Willis. SHMD will also benefit, Adirondack Vets House, Alzheimer’s Association of NENY, Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, Cancer Center Community Crusaders, CAPTAIN Community Human Services, Food for Thought, Kelly’s Angels INC., Moreau Community Center, Rebuilding Together Saratoga County, Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL).

In efforts to keep students, volunteers and community members, safe and healthy, SHMD has made some changes this year. All sales and activities that were previously in the “old,” gym at the High School will be at Tanglewood Elementary School. Dancers (including middle school and 5th graders) will each be provided with two passes for parents or other family members allowing access to the high school. Only people with these passes will be allowed into the high school. The dance will take place at the South Glens Falls Senior High School on March 3 through 4 starting at 7 p.m., Friday evening.