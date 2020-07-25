South Glens Falls man pleads not guilty to April homicide

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man arrested for homicide in April pleaded not guilty to the charges in court.

Juan Vasquez, 46, is accused of stabbing a man at the Clearview Motel in South Glens Falls.

Police charged him with Murder and Tampering with Evidence. He was indicted and is in the Saratoga County Jail without bond.

