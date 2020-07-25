South Glens Falls man pleads not guilty to April homicide

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man arrested for homicide in April pleaded not guilty to the charges in court.

Juan Vasquez, 46, is accused of stabbing a man at the Clearview Motel in South Glens Falls.

Police charged him with Murder and Tampering with Evidence. He was indicted and is in the Saratoga County Jail without bond.

LATEST STORIES