COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the South Colonie Central School District announced they are hosting the regional Kidwind Challenge. This competition encourages renewable energy education where students can build, showcase, and test turbines. The event will be held at Sand Creek Middle School on Saturday, March 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity once again,” said South Colonie STEM teacher and On-Site Energy Manager James Brown. “At the beginning of the school year, we ask our students if they want to get involved. We have students who have been working on their designs since September and will continue to meet weekly until the event in March. They are really committed to the process of fine-tuning their design.”

Students in grades 4 to 12 can participate. Prizes will be awarded to a middle school division in grades 4-8 and a high school division in grades 9-12. Top teams will be invited to compete in the national championship event in San Antonio, Texas, in May.

“It’s a really great opportunity for students to work in a team,” said Dr. David Perry, superintendent of schools. “We know that STEM education plays a key role in enabling students to become critical thinkers and innovators and we believe strongly in continuing to provide these opportunities for students.”

Registration is now open. More information can be found here.