SOUTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the 16th consecutive year, the South Colonie Central School District is hosting toy collection drives to provide gifts for children in the community during the holiday season. The “Stuff the Bus” campaign will kick off at Veeder Elementary on Monday, November 28 at 10 a.m.

The South Colonie Transporation Department will also be facilitating pick-ups at the following locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Saddlewood Elementary from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 – Shaker Road Elementary from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 2 – Roessleville Elementary from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 5 – Forest Park Elementary from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Sand Creek Middle School from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Lisha Kill Middle School from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Donated toys will be distributed to children in need. “We are proud to partner once again with the U.S. Marines Corps and the Village of Colonie to continue this holiday tradition to support families in our community,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Perry. “Inflation has certainly placed a financial burden on many and we are thankful to be able to contribute to children in our community by working with our partners to facilitate these drives.”