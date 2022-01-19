Source of PFOA in Poestenkill still unclear after 8th round of testing

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After eight rounds of PFOA testing in Poestenkill, officials still have not found the source or sources of the contamination. One additional property was also found to have levels of PFOA above state-permitted levels.

Twelve properties were tested during this round. Samples were taken from Weatherwax Road and locations that were previously offered sampling around the area of Algonquin Middle School. Six properties showed non-detections, five showed detections of PFOA/PFOS below the state maximum level standards for public drinking water, along with the one over state-permitted levels.

Officials said the source of the contamination has still not been found. The county and state have been investigating the possibility of multiple, unrelated sources.

The state has conducted expanded testing in the area around the middle school. Officials said the town is also working to develop a public water district in Poestenkill to cover areas affected by PFOA contamination.

Testing started after PFOA/PFOS was discovered during state-mandated testing at Algonquin Middle School at the beginning of 2021. The county has since collected samples for 89 private wells, with 14 wells testing at or above the drinking water standard for PFOA/PFOS.

The 14 wells that have been found to have detections of PFOA above half of the drinking water standards will likely be resampled at some time in the future. Officials said the lack of a source has restricted the ability for wide-spread testing.

“Residents should know the county continues to work cooperatively with the state and the town to provide an effective response to this issue. Residents can call our office at (518) 270-2632 if they have additional questions,” said Rensselaer County Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas.