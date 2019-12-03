Breaking News
Source: Bishop Scharfenberger to fill in at Buffalo diocese

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A source told NEWS10 ABC’s sister station in Buffalo, WIVB, that Bishop Richard Malone is taking an early retirement from the Buffalo Diocese.

The source indicated that this could happen as soon as Wednesday and that Bishop Edward Scharfenberger from the Albany Diocese will temporarily step in to fill the fole.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany issued the following statement to NEWS10:

“There has been no announcement from the Holy See regarding the Diocese of Buffalo. Unless and until the Holy See makes an announcement, we cannot offer any comment.”

Mary DeTurris Poust  / Roman Catholic Dioceses if Albany Director of Communications

