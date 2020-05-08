Breaking News
AMBER Alert issued for Clifton Park child possibly in danger, call 911 with any information

County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

Song, video out of Berkshire County aims to thank essential workers

Local
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire United Way and the Berkshire Museum released a video to thank essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video features singer-songwriter Billy Kean and his new song “Never Give Up.” Kean wrote the song while in quarantine.

He said the video, song project is just one way to thank essential workers, who sacrifice their own safety for others.

The video can be seen in full on Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Museum‘s YouTube channels.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak