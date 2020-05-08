Song, video out of Berkshire County aims to thank essential workers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire United Way and the Berkshire Museum released a video to thank essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video features singer-songwriter Billy Kean and his new song “Never Give Up.” Kean wrote the song while in quarantine.

He said the video, song project is just one way to thank essential workers, who sacrifice their own safety for others.

The video can be seen in full on Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Museum‘s YouTube channels.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES