Son speaks out about his missing 77-year old mother

WEST ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The search continues for missing 77-year-old Beverly Trombley.

According to Albany County Sheriff, Craig Apple, around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, Trombley and her son Christopher left for Lee, MA where they would be moving from Voorheesville to a new place closer to family.

They were driving in two separate vehicles. Christopher in a pick-up truck, his mother in a black Ford Focus. She was supposed to be following her son; however, she never made it there.

“Waited, waited, waited some more. I went down to the Super 8 motel parking lot to see if she somehow got there ahead of me or something and when 11:30 p.m. came I went to Lee Police,” said Christopher Trombley.

Christopher made his way back to Albany where he then filed a report with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Around the same time, the Sheriff’s Office was alerted by Amtrak of a Black Ford Focus stuck on the train tracks behind the West Albany Pocket Park by I-90 near the Everett Rd. exit.

Officers said they found the car door ajar, Beverly’s cell phone inside, the keys in the ignition in the off position and the hazards on, but she was no where to be found.

That’s when the storm moved in dumping two feet of snow on any kind of tracks or scents she could have left behind, complicating their search efforts.

Still, Sheriff’s deputies have been searching high and low in that area using dogs, drones with thermal imaging and grid searches on foot.

The Sheriff said the problem there is, on one side it is heavily wooded, on the other, there is a bit of a hill that leads into a body of water.

“She is wearing a bright red jacket, but at this point we’ve had no luck and it’s literally like looking for a needle in a hay stack,” said Sheriff Apple.

Investigators were able to get surveillance showing her Black Ford Focus driving near the tracks around 8:30 Saturday night, but other than that they have very little information and it’s still not clear if she was the person behind the wheel.

“The car drove up the tracks, went out of sight, turned around, came back down towards the City of Albany on the tracks and got hung up,” said Sheriff Apple.

The Sheriff added that she did not have dementia and was in relatively good health.

She’s a retired nurse from Albany Med who was well-known and respected.

Christopher tells News10 his mother was his best friend and that he’s trying to stay positive.

“I just love my mom. I just love her so much and I want her home,” said Christopher.

Christopher describes his mother as a bright light who loves her Irish heritage. He said she is a very helpful woman committed to many charity organizations.

Though, he said currently they were having a difficult time finding a place to live that they could afford. Christopher, 47, was the last person to see Beverly, but Sheriff Apple said he was ruled out as a suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with video or information to come forward.