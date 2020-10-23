Son of longtime firefighter sworn-in as firefighter

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A father who was pinned by his own son in a firefighter promotion ceremony a decade ago was able to pin his son in a swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

Christopher Hughs was sworn-in as a firefighter Friday at the Troy Fire Station. His dad, retired Asst. Chief James Hughs, spent 37 years serving the Troy Fire Department. He retired in 2016.

“It’s been a goal of mine basically my entire life growing up around the fire house with him and the other guys,” Christopher said. “It’s always been a goal of mine to set out what I’ve always wanted to do, and it’s great to finally achieve that.”

“The only thing I was concerned about when he decided to be a fireman was is he doing it for himself and not because of me,” James said. “And he wanted to follow in my footsteps and not just follow my footsteps.”

Christopher’s swearing in marks four generations of firefighters in the Hughes family.

