Some veterans get access to military bases, including Naval base in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Defense Department has expanded access to military bases to more than four million veterans, including many in the Capital Region.

Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity Phillip Boice gave NEWS10 ABC an inside look at the Naval base in Saratoga Springs. Formally reserved for active military, it’s now open to veterans with service connected disabilities, former prisoners of war, and Purple Heart recipients.

“To be able to reach out to them and say you’re here, you’re part of the family and we’re here to help you,” he said.

The first stop is security. Eligible vets must present their Veterans Health ID card and pass a background check before they get access to the base.

“There’s quite a selection for as small as it is,” said Boice.

Now on to the commissary — a low cost, sales-tax free grocery store.

“And they can find just about everything they would need right here,” said Boice.

He greets a veteran who can now save on his own grocery bill.

Veteran Emil Baker says the savings can go a long ways but even better is the sense of community.

“That’s the best part. I walk around and see other old timers like myself with the hat on that says ‘Vietnam’ and I say, ‘welcome home’ and I talk with them,” said Baker.

Next door at the Military Service Exchange, there’s more shopping and more camaraderie.

Frank McClement with Saratoga County Veterans Services says getting a veteran through the doors to shop could be the first step in connecting them with other services.

“One of the biggest misconceptions that we fight among the veterans community is this idea that if they take advantage of something that they feel that they don’t really need, they’re taking away from the next guy or gal, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said.

The last stop is Morale Welfare and Recreation. There’s a place to play video games, shoot pool, and play ping pong. Discounted tickets to amusement parks, ski mountains, and other attractions are available. Just a short drive away in Ballston Spa is the Outdoor Recreation Center. Inside a warehouse are campers, bounce houses, kayaks, boats, and snow sport equipment for rent.

“It’s just a way to say ‘thank you for your service,’” said Baker.

If you think you may be eligible, the first step is getting a Veterans Health ID Card. To begin that process, reach out to the VA.