Some say more needs to be done for safety on 787

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash in Green Island on Saturday night that killed a 17-year old is not the first time a pedestrian has been killed on 787.

Brandon Sylvester, 17, was killed crossing 787 Saturday night. Three other teens were also hit. A little over a mile away from where the four teenagers were hit, another teen named Brittany Knight died after being struck by a vehicle in 2016.

Betty Napoli, of Waterford, was at the vigil Tuesday night. She knows both the families of Knight and Sylvester. She said that, despite the changes the Department of Transportation has made to 787, more needs to be done.

“Where is the speed bumps? There’s no speed bumps. You go by there day and night. There is not enough lighting,” she said. “People speed all the time. If you put the speed bumps in, maybe this wouldn’t have happened.”

Napoli said she would also like to see more cameras set up along 787 to ticket drivers who are going above the speed limit in order to help prevent more tragedies from happening in the future.

