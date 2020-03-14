Some products in high demand at local hardware store

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Demand is high at Carr Hardware store in Pittsfield.

Once products such as disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, and paper towels are stocked on the shelves, they are quickly purchased. For those who don’t want to go out in public, the store is delivering orders.

“We will. There is $100 minimum to have that free delivery, but yes. We will deliver anything locally that the customer wants as long as I have it in stock, happily,” Carr Hardware Pres. Bart Raser said.

The store is limiting the sale of some of items, including face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to one or three per person depending on the product.