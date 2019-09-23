Breaking News
Some Broome Co. residents ordered to evacuate after tractor-trailer crash

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parts of Broome County are under a mandatory evacuation order Monday morning after a tractor-trailer crash on I-88.

According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials crashed on I-88 near Exit Two around 1:00 a.m.

The OES has issued a mandatory evacuation order following the crash for anyone living within a quarter mile of the Interstate 88 and Exit 2. Residents should evacuate as soon as possible. Cleanup is expected to take six to eight hours.

This impacts the following areas:

  • Residents on Ivan Lane, Dale Court, Niles Road and East Niles Road should go to the Hillcrest Fire Station on Avenue A in Hillcrest.
  • Residents on Towpath Road should evacuate to the Port Crane Fire Station on Route 369 in Port Crane across from CV State Park in Port Crane.

