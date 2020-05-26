Some area day camps re-start summer enrollment



The pandemic has altered much of our lives and it’s also affecting summer camp, some have cancelled their 2020 sessions.

Other programs though, are being allowed to move forward with day camp this year- but with many changes from year’s past.

“Saff members are wearing masks. Anybody who enters the building, we are ask them to wear a mask. Washing our hands when we get into the building,” says Kidz Korner Aftercare and Summer Camp Director Mallory Schettine.

For months now, Kidz Korner locations have been offering daycare for children of essential workers. At the Guilderland location, Schettine says they are now opening enrollment this summer to all families.

“We have run a summer camp program for quite a few years. Of course it will look a little different this year than it has before.”

That means, instead of kids hopping a bus for outtings-

the field trip experiences will be coming to them.

“We have a traveling science museum coming, a reptile show.”

The Capital District YMCA is also annoucing what they are calling a Summer Care program.

They will still offer arts and crafts and science experiments, but there will be key social distancing changes:

Small groups of campers with staff soley dedicated to each group.

Limited number of spaces.

No day trips and no busing.

The CDYMCA is also asking parents who registered back in February re-register so they know how many families might still be interested.

They say they will offer full refunds to those who no longer wish to attend and help for families who need financial assistance.

Camps are now just trying to keep some fun in summer.

“We’re just going to make the most of our time together. We are very lucky that we are able to be here and be together. Taking advangage of what we have in front of us,” says Schettine.

