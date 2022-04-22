TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eden Renewables, a solar development company based in Troy, has 19 community solar projects proposed or approved around the Capital Region. Twelve of the projects are under construction and are expected to be operational later this year.

“During these times of political instability and rising costs, we need to develop more sources of home-grown, local, clean energy to boost our energy security,” said Giovanni Maruca, Chief Development Officer of Eden Renewables.

Eden Renesables said all the proposed community solar farms start by engaging with the local community. The company holds an open house, either in-person or online, and lets residents see the plans, meet the project team, ask questions and provide feedback. The company also meets with the Town Planning Board since the projects usually need the board’s approval before moving forward.

The company said community feedback varies from project to project. In general, most people are supportive. There are sometimes a few neighbors who are worried about the impact on their property, but Eden Renewables helps work through their concerns.

How community solar works

According to Eden Renewables, the solar panels from the farms turn the sun’s energy into clean energy, which then gets turned into electricity. The company said this clean energy lowers carbon emissions and reduces pollution. The solar farms include beehives, sheep grazing, bird and bat boxes, wildflower meadows

Residents can subscribe to a portion of their town’s solar farm based on their typical energy use. Residents still receive electricity from their provider as usual, but they will receive a credit for the electricity produced by their share of the solar farm every month. You can reserve your spot in your community solar farm by adding your name to the waiting list on the Eden Renewables website.

“Our community solar farms will allow local subscribers to save 10% on their energy bills. They are also a great example of how land can be used for multiple purposes — generating clean power, providing wildlife habitats, pollinator services, and producing food with sheep grazing and beehives making honey,” said Maruca.

Solar projects

Eden Renewables said it chooses locations that have access to the electricity grid, can be easily screened from local properties with existing or new planting, and offers opportunities to boost biodiversity and develop pollinator-friendly habitats.

The company said it typically takes 12 to 18 months to receive all the project approvals and another 3 to 6 months to finalize construction permits and finance. Construction is normally completed within 6 months.

Proposed

Bloomfield Solar Farm, Ballston

This site would be located at 91 Mann Road. The solar farm would have about a 7.5 megawatts peak (MWp), which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.

Eden Renewables is hosting two open houses for residents to learn more about the project. The first open house is in-person on April 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ballston Spa Public Library. The second open house is online on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. You can register for each event on the Eden Renewables website.

Lisha I & II Solar Farms, Colonie

These two adjacent sites would be located at 2772 and 2792 Curry Road in Schenectady, which is part of the Town of Colonie. The solar farms would have a total capacity of about 12.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 2,000 average-sized homes.

Eden Renewables is hosting two open houses for residents to learn more about the project. The first open house is in-person on May 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Colonie. The second open house is online on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. You can register for each event on the Eden Renewables website.

Pine Brook Solar Farm, Gloverville

This site would be located at the former Pine Brook Golf Club at 280 South Main Street. The solar farm would have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.

Emerson Solar Farm, Claverack

This site would be located at 164 Stottville Road. The solar farm would have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.

Approved

Elmbrook Solar Farm, Schodack

This project is under construction and is expected to open later this year. The solar farm would have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.

Oak Hill I & II Solar Farms, Duanesburg

These two adjacent sites are under construction and are expected to open later this year. The solar farms would each have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 2,450 average-sized homes.

Van Epps & Mohawk View Solar Farms, Glen

These two adjacent sites are under construction and are expected to open later this year. The solar farms would each have about 5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,630 average-sized homes.

Herrington Solar Farm, Schaghticoke

This project is under construction and is expected to open later this year. The solar farm would have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.

Cedar Hill Solar Farm, Schodack

This project is under construction and is expected to open later this year. The solar farm would have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.

White River Solar Farm, Schodack

This project is under construction and is expected to open later this year. The solar farm would have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.

Claverack Creek & Catskill View Solar Farms, Claverack

These two adjacent sites are under construction and are expected to open later this year. The solar farms would each have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 2,450 average-sized homes.

Dowmont & Hidden Meadows Solar Farms, Argyle

These two adjacent sites are under construction and are expected to open later this year. The solar farms would each have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 2,450 average-sized homes.

Tamarac Solar Farm, Brunswick

This site has been approved by the Brunswick Planning Board. The solar farm would have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.

Green Dale Solar Farm, Schodack/Kinderhook

Residents from both Kinderhook and Schodack would be able to subscribe to this site. The solar farm would have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.

Clover Meadow Solar Farm, Claverack

This site has been approved by the Town of Claverack Planning Board. The solar farm would have about 7.5 MWp, which is enough to power about 1,225 average-sized homes.