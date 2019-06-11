Soggy Spring weather delivers second blow to dairy farmers

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dairy farming is already a demanding, tough business. But a wet Spring, combined with low prices, has some Capital Region farmers wondering when they will see some relief.

Erica Stewart Colson, of Greenwich, is a third generation diary farmer. Her family owns Stewart Farm where the fields are soggy.

“Everything is mud,” she says.

Crop planting for feed was delayed in fields all across the Capital Region due to a Spring that delivered unrelenting heavy rains. The rain and soaked farmland forced the Cornell Cooperative Extension in

Saratoga County to cancel this year’s “Sundae on the Farm“ day, one of their most popular dairy farming events.

Farmers are also being hit hard with a drop in dairy prices, and Erica says it has pushed some families to the brink.

“A lot of people are selling. You feel bad for them because they didn’t have a choice in it. It wasn’t because they wanted to. It’s because of the market prices.”

Her father, Keith Stewart, vows he’ll never quit. But, last night came more rain.

“Are you looking up to the sky everyday now?”NEWS10 ABC reporter Anya Tucker asked.

“We are. And no offense to the weatherman; they’re not always right,“ Erica responded. “So, yeah. We are praying every day for good weather.”

