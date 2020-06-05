Socially distanced graduation held at Brown School

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Traditional graduation ceremonies are still shelved in New York State, but a local school came up with a new idea to honor their eighth graders and their hard work this school year.
Everyone gathered at the Brown School parking lot in Schenectady Friday morning. Parents and family members stayed in their cars with students spaced apart at the podium to maintain physical distancing.
A photographer was on hand to take photos of the families to document the occasion.
“This has definitely been a challenging couple of months for our students and our staff,” Teresa Burke, Dir. of Upper School, said. “So we really, really felt it was important to honor them here today.”
Thirteen students graduated from eighth to ninth grade. Some are going back to their public schools while others are moving on to another private school.
One student is staying to attend high school at Brown.
