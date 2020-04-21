Live Now
Social distancing connected to increase in Columbia County overdoses

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Department of Health said it has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of overdoses, which they said are likely connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is in its second opioid overdose spike since the beginning of the NYS on PAUSE social distancing order. Columbia County has seen 19 overdoses since March 1.

The county health department encourages anyone to reach out to those who are struggling with addiction.

