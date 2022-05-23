ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about tipping. Here’s the email I received.

Hey Jaime. I took my family through the drive-thru at McDonald’s. We ordered $60 worth of food, so they asked if we would pull to the side as they prepared our large order. A few minutes later, a girl brings our food out to the car. I take the food and drive away. A block away, my 15-year-old daughter tells me that she is mortified that I didn’t tip that girl for bringing our food out to the car. She goes to school with her and thinks this girl will tell everyone that her family is cheap. I didn’t know you were supposed to tip a fast food worker for running food out to a parking lot. I already spent $60 and didn’t have any cash on me. I also can’t justify tipping a fast food worker for doing something like running out your food. Are we gonna end up tipping everyone for everything eventually? Was I wrong? Help me out here. Thanks! ~ Tom

I don’t know if I’m the one to answer this question because I am what my sweetie calls “an overtipper.” I like to make sure people know they’re appreciated, so I will over tip, and pretty much tip anyone who provides a service. So I would have tipped her. My 16-year-old nephew works at a fast food place and always comes home with tips. So I’m with the daughter… I would have tipped.

What do you think? Let’s help Tom out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.