Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Bobby and he's having some trouble at home. Here's his email:

Hey Jaime. My wife recently found out she has a gluten intolerance, and now our whole household is suffering for it. Instead of just buying her own separate food that she can eat, she decided the whole house now needs to be gluten free, so she’s thrown out all the bread, cookies, cakes etc, and replaced them with gluten free options, which don’t exactly taste great. I’m trying to be supportive but me and the kids are miserable. So, yesterday I decided to go shopping on my own and secretly got the good stuff and hid it, hoping my wife wouldn’t find it. Unfortunately my youngest kid is only five and spilled the beans, but luckily I caught her before she threw anything out and told her she needed to stop torturing us just because she can’t have gluten. Well, now she’s mad, claiming I’m being selfish and not supporting her. But am I really wrong? I mean why can’t we have both in the house? How should I have handled it? Thanks ~ Bobby

Wow, well I think Bobby’s wife is not being fair to the family. I have some dietary restrictions, but I would never force those on my family. And I don’t think Bobby’s wife should either. BUT I do think Bobby should help with the cooking if he isn’t already, especially if there are now two meals that now need to be cooked.

