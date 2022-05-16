ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about tutoring. Here’s the email I got.

Good morning Jaime, my name is Tula and I wanted to start this email by telling you how much I love your show. I’m emailing you this morning to get some feedback from everyone listening on how and when I should decide to get my son a new math tutor. My son has been failing math all year and has had a tutor for two months now. She came highly recommended but his grades are still really bad and when I ask the tutor how he’s doing in the sessions she says “Great” but when he takes a test he never passes. When I ask him what’s going on he just says “I don’t understand it.” Listen, I get that the math today is really difficult. I have trouble helping him with it but what about the tutor? She comes over twice a week and still no change. Do you think I can blame the tutor at all or is this all on my son? How long should I keep his tutor if he keeps failing? Thanks so much

~ Tula

Well, clearly something isn’t working here. I have great respect for teachers, but if the kid is still failing, I say let the tutor go and find another. That’s my take anyway.

